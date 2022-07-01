Intellum Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Intellum kreću se od $99,615 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $182,408 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Intellum. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025

Menadžer Proizvoda
$182K
Softverski Inženjer
$99.6K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Intellum je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $182,408. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Intellum je $141,011.

