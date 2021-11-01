Direktorijum kompanija
Intelligent Medical Objects
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Intelligent Medical Objects Plate

Plate Intelligent Medical Objects kreću se od $82,159 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Poslovni Analitičar na nižem nivou do $304,470 za Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Intelligent Medical Objects. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $98K
Poslovni Analitičar
$82.2K
Naučnik Podataka
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$304K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$180K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Intelligent Medical Objects je Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $304,470. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Intelligent Medical Objects je $140,140.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Intelligent Medical Objects

Srodne kompanije

  • The BHW Group
  • One Network Enterprises
  • Maxeler Technologies
  • Global Relay
  • Ankr
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/intelligent-medical-objects/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.