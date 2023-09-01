Direktorijum kompanija
Intellect Design Arena Plate

Plate Intellect Design Arena kreću se od $8,476 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Tehnički Pisac na nižem nivou do $38,311 za Naučnik Podataka na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Intellect Design Arena. Poslednja izmena: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $9.2K
Naučnik Podataka
Median $38.3K
Marketing
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Menadžer Proizvoda
$36.1K
Tehnički Pisac
$8.5K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Intellect Design Arena je Naučnik Podataka sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $38,311. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Intellect Design Arena je $20,422.

