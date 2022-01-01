Direktorijum kompanija
Infinidat
Infinidat Plate

Plate Infinidat kreću se od $35,638 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Кастомер Сервис Операције in Israel na nižem nivou do $111,440 za Маркетинг in United States na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Infinidat. Poslednja izmena: 9/13/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $84.3K

Backend softverski inženjer

Бизнис Аналитичар
$93.5K
Кастомер Сервис Операције
$35.6K

Маркетинг
$111K
Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Infinidat je Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $111,440. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Infinidat je $88,927.

