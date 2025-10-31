Direktorijum kompanija
Indus Valley Partners
Indus Valley Partners Softverski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in India u Indus Valley Partners iznosi ₹1.52M po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Indus Valley Partners. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/31/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Indus Valley Partners
Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Ukupno godišnje
₹1.52M
Nivo
L2
Osnovna plata
₹1.52M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Godine u kompaniji
2-4 Godine
Godine iskustva
2-4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Indus Valley Partners?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Indus Valley Partners in India iznosi ₹1,778,613 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Indus Valley Partners za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in India je ₹1,515,301.

