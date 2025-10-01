Direktorijum kompanija
Medijana Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер kompenzacionog paketa in Phoenix Area u Indeed iznosi $295K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Indeed. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Indeed
Software Engineering Manager
Phoenix, AZ
Ukupno godišnje
$295K
Nivo
L3
Osnovna plata
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$110K
Bonus
$22K
Godine u kompaniji
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
15 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Indeed?

$160K

Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% kvartalno)

  • 33.4% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер poziciju u Indeed in Phoenix Area iznosi $325,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Indeed za Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер poziciju in Phoenix Area je $293,000.

