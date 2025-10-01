Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер

  • Sve Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер plate

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Indeed Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер Plate u Greater Hyderabad Area

Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер kompenzacija in Greater Hyderabad Area u Indeed iznosi ₹12.76M po year za TDM3. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Greater Hyderabad Area iznosi ₹12.71M. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Indeed. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
₹12.76M
₹7.13M
₹4.86M
₹782K
TDM4
Senior Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM5
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM6
Senior Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% kvartalno)

  • 33.4% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



ЧПП

Indeed şirketindeki in Greater Hyderabad Area Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam ₹28,021,564 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Indeed şirketinde Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер rolü in Greater Hyderabad Area için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat ₹12,691,670 tutarındadır.

