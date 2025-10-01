Софтверски Инжењер kompenzacija in San Francisco Bay Area u Indeed kreće se od $145K po year za L0 do $509K po year za L4. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in San Francisco Bay Area iznosi $318K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Indeed. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L0
$145K
$137K
$8.8K
$0
L1
$168K
$137K
$18.1K
$12.4K
L2
$226K
$168K
$40.5K
$18.2K
L2-II
$306K
$215K
$66K
$25.4K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
Plate nisu pronađene
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
GOD 1
33.3%
GOD 2
33.4%
GOD 3
U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% kvartalno)
33.4% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% kvartalno)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
