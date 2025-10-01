Tip akcija

RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

25 % stiče se u 1st - GOD ( 25.00 % godišnje )

25 % stiče se u 2nd - GOD ( 6.25 % kvartalno )

25 % stiče se u 3rd - GOD ( 6.25 % kvartalno )

25 % stiče se u 4th - GOD ( 6.25 % kvartalno )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.