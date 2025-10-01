Direktorijum kompanija
Софтверски Инжењер kompenzacija in Greater Austin Area u Indeed kreće se od $110K po year za L0 do $546K po year za L5. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Greater Austin Area iznosi $280K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Indeed. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L0
(Početni nivo)
$110K
$105K
$0
$4.5K
L1
Software Engineer I
$144K
$112K
$22.6K
$8.9K
L2
Software Engineer II
$202K
$137K
$52.7K
$11.8K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$255K
$155K
$78.6K
$21.2K
Prikaži 4 Više nivoa
Dodaj kompenzaciju

Najnoviji podaci o platama
Додај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Izvezi podatke
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% kvartalno)

  • 33.4% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Uključeni Nazivi

Pošaljite Novi Naziv

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Inženjer osiguranja kvaliteta (QA)

Inženjer podataka

Produkcijski softverski inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Софтверски Инжењер poziciju u Indeed in Greater Austin Area iznosi $546,135 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Indeed za Софтверски Инжењер poziciju in Greater Austin Area je $263,000.

