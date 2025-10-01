Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Продукт Менаџер

  • Sve Продукт Менаџер plate

  • Japan

Indeed Продукт Менаџер Plate u Japan

Продукт Менаџер kompenzacija in Japan u Indeed kreće se od ¥12.87M po year do ¥43.94M. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Japan iznosi ¥25.81M. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Indeed. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L3
Product Manager
¥24.17M
¥14.31M
¥7.92M
¥1.93M
L4
Senior Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L5
Director
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥23.73M

Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% kvartalno)

  • 33.4% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



ЧПП

Kõrgeima palgaga Продукт Менаџер ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Indeed in Japan on aastase kogutasuga ¥43,939,663. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Indeed Продукт Менаџер ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Japan on ¥24,361,332.

