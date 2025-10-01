Продукт Дизајнер kompenzacija in New York City Area u Indeed kreće se od $204K po year za L2 do $228K po year za L3. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in New York City Area iznosi $231K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Indeed. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Associate Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Designer
$204K
$142K
$46.5K
$15.3K
Senior Designer
$228K
$162K
$51.6K
$14.7K
Lead Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
GOD 1
33.3%
GOD 2
33.4%
GOD 3
U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% kvartalno)
33.4% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% kvartalno)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
