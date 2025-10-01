Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Бизнис Операције

  • Sve Бизнис Операције plate

  • New York City Area

Indeed Бизнис Операције Plate u New York City Area

Medijana Бизнис Операције kompenzacionog paketa in New York City Area u Indeed iznosi $143K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Indeed. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$143K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Bonus
$16K
Godine u kompaniji
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
7 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Indeed?

$160K

Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.4%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Indeed, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (8.32% kvartalno)

  • 33.4% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (8.35% kvartalno)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



ЧПП

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Бизнис Операције a Indeed in New York City Area és una compensació total anual de $228,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Indeed per al rol de Бизнис Операције in New York City Area és $140,000.

