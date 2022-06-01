Direktorijum kompanija
Imerys
Imerys Plate

Plate Imerys kreću se od $39,009 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Prodaja na nižem nivou do $218,900 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Imerys. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025

Pravni
$90.5K
Inženjer Materijala
$80.4K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$219K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Prodaja
$39K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Imerys je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $218,900. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Imerys je $85,425.

Drugi resursi

