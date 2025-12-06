Direktorijum kompanija
IMC
  • Plate
  • Hardverski Inženjer

  • Sve Hardverski Inženjer plate

IMC Hardverski Inženjer Plate

Hardverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u IMC kreće se od $243K po year za L1 do $335K po year za L3. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $245K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete IMC. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Prikaži 1 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Koji su karijerni nivoi u IMC?

Uključeni Nazivi

FPGA inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Hardverski Inženjer poziciju u IMC in United States iznosi $650,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u IMC za Hardverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $245,000.

