Hardverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u IMC kreće se od $243K po year za L1 do $335K po year za L3. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $245K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete IMC. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
