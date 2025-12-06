Naučnik Podataka kompenzacija in United States u IMC kreće se od $247K po year za L1 do $242K po year za L3. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $200K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete IMC. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
