Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Illumina kreće se od $105K po year za P1 do $249K po year za P6. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $193K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Illumina. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
P1
$105K
$96.8K
$7.3K
$1.2K
P2
$139K
$118K
$16.4K
$4.6K
P3
$185K
$155K
$25.2K
$5K
P4
$210K
$180K
$18.6K
$11.2K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Illumina, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
