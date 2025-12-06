Direktorijum kompanija
Illumina
Illumina Rekruter Plate

Rekruter kompenzacija in United States u Illumina iznosi $95K po year za P3. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Illumina. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$87.4K - $102K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Illumina, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Rekruter poziciju u Illumina in United States iznosi $113,050 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Illumina za Rekruter poziciju in United States je $80,750.

Drugi resursi

