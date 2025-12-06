Direktorijum kompanija
Illumina
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Nauke o Podacima

  • Sve Menadžer Nauke o Podacima plate

Illumina Menadžer Nauke o Podacima Plate

Medijana Menadžer Nauke o Podacima kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Illumina iznosi $260K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Illumina. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Illumina
Director
San Francisco, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$260K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
6 Godine
Godine iskustva
10 Godine
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Illumina, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Nauke o Podacima poziciju u Illumina in United States iznosi $317,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Illumina za Menadžer Nauke o Podacima poziciju in United States je $260,000.

