Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u IHS Markit kreće se od $99.2K po year za Software Engineer do $136K po year za Senior Software Engineer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $135K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete IHS Markit. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Početni nivo)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u IHS Markit in United States iznosi $165,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u IHS Markit za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $124,323.

