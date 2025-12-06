Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u IHS Markit kreće se od $99.2K po year za Software Engineer do $136K po year za Senior Software Engineer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $135K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete IHS Markit. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
