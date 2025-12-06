Direktorijum kompanija
IHS Markit
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Proizvoda

  • Sve Menadžer Proizvoda plate

IHS Markit Menadžer Proizvoda Plate

Medijana Menadžer Proizvoda kompenzacionog paketa in Canada u IHS Markit iznosi SGD 135K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete IHS Markit. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
Ukupno godišnje
$105K
Nivo
hidden
Osnovna plata
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.5K
Godine u kompaniji
2-4 Godine
Godine iskustva
5-10 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u IHS Markit?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove
Plate za praksu

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Menadžer Proizvoda ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u IHS Markit in Canada iznosi SGD 220,423 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u IHS Markit za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in Canada je SGD 135,433.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za IHS Markit

Srodne kompanije

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.