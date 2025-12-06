Direktorijum kompanija
IHS Markit
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Naučnik Podataka

  • Sve Naučnik Podataka plate

IHS Markit Naučnik Podataka Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete IHS Markit. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$99.2K - $113K
Canada
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$86.4K$99.2K$113K$126K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Potrebno nam je samo 1 još Naučnik Podataka prijava u IHS Markit da otključamo!

Pozovite svoje prijatelje i zajednicu da anonimno dodaju plate za manje od 60 sekundi. Više podataka znači bolje uvide za tražioce posla poput vas i našu zajednicu!

💰 Prikaži sve Plate

💪 Doprinesi Vaša plata


Doprinesi
Koji su karijerni nivoi u IHS Markit?

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Naučnik Podataka ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u IHS Markit in Canada iznosi CA$173,110 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u IHS Markit za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in Canada je CA$118,830.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za IHS Markit

Srodne kompanije

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.