Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete iHerb. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$52K - $61.6K
China
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$45.8K$52K$61.6K$65K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u iHerb in China iznosi CN¥463,549 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u iHerb za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in China je CN¥326,500.

