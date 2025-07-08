Direktorijum kompanija
Idp Education
Idp Education Plate

Plate Idp Education kreću se od $5,016 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Prodaja na nižem nivou do $160,464 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Idp Education. Poslednja izmena: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $7.5K
Administrativni Asistent
$38.1K
Naučnik Podataka
$98.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Marketing
$62.2K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$66.1K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$160K
Prodaja
$5K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Idp Education je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $160,464. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Idp Education je $62,239.

