Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Idexcel iznosi $120K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Idexcel. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Idexcel
Software Engineer
Reston, VA
Ukupno godišnje
$120K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
5 Godine
Godine iskustva
14 Godine
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Idexcel in United States iznosi $194,377 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Idexcel za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $120,000.

