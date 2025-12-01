Direktorijum kompanija
Icertis
Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in India u Icertis iznosi ₹897K po year za Software Engineer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in India iznosi ₹948K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Icertis. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Početni nivo)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$10.2K
$10.2K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Prikaži 5 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Icertis, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



Uključeni Nazivi

Pošaljite Novi Naziv

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Icertis in India iznosi ₹1,109,734 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Icertis za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in India je ₹865,123.

