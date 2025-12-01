Direktorijum kompanija
Icertis
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Programa

  • Sve Menadžer Programa plate

Icertis Menadžer Programa Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Icertis. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$30.4K - $35.9K
India
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$28.4K$30.4K$35.9K$39.6K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Icertis, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Programa poziciju u Icertis in India iznosi ₹3,465,615 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Icertis za Menadžer Programa poziciju in India je ₹2,488,134.

