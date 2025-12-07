Direktorijum kompanija
Medijana Konsultant za Upravljanje kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Huron iznosi $122K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Huron. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Huron
Associate
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$122K
Nivo
Associate
Osnovna plata
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Godine u kompaniji
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
10 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Huron?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Konsultant za Upravljanje poziciju u Huron in United States iznosi $178,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Huron za Konsultant za Upravljanje poziciju in United States je $127,000.

Drugi resursi

