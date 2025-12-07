Direktorijum kompanija
Huron
  • Plate
  • IT Tehnolog

  • Sve IT Tehnolog plate

Huron IT Tehnolog Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Huron. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$5.3K - $6.2K
India
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$4.9K$5.3K$6.2K$6.9K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Huron?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za IT Tehnolog poziciju u Huron iznosi ₹604,078 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Huron za IT Tehnolog poziciju je ₹431,484.

Drugi resursi

