Prosečna Naučnik Podataka ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Human Interest kreće se od $115K do $167K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Human Interest. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$130K - $151K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$115K$130K$151K$167K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

U kompaniji Human Interest, Dodele akcija/vlasničkih udela su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u Human Interest in United States iznosi $166,600 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Human Interest za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in United States je $114,800.

