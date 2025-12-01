Direktorijum kompanija
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • UX Istraživač

  • Sve UX Istraživač plate

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt UX Istraživač Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$52.6K - $61.9K
Canada
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$49.1K$52.6K$61.9K$68.3K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Potrebno nam je samo 1 još UX Istraživač prijava u Houghton Mifflin Harcourt da otključamo!

Pozovite svoje prijatelje i zajednicu da anonimno dodaju plate za manje od 60 sekundi. Više podataka znači bolje uvide za tražioce posla poput vas i našu zajednicu!

💰 Prikaži sve Plate

💪 Doprinesi Vaša plata


Doprinesi
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Houghton Mifflin Harcourt?

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane UX Istraživač ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za UX Istraživač poziciju u Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in Canada iznosi CA$94,632 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Houghton Mifflin Harcourt za UX Istraživač poziciju in Canada je CA$67,941.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Srodne kompanije

  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • Coinbase
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/houghton-mifflin-harcourt/salaries/ux-researcher.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.