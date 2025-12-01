Direktorijum kompanija
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Softverski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in Ireland u Houghton Mifflin Harcourt iznosi €54K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Ukupno godišnje
$61.9K
Nivo
L2
Osnovna plata
$53.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8.4K
Godine u kompaniji
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
3 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Houghton Mifflin Harcourt?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in Ireland iznosi €106,937 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Houghton Mifflin Harcourt za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Ireland je €64,090.

Drugi resursi

