Hitachi Solutions Plate

Plate Hitachi Solutions kreću se od $21,302 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Korisnička Podrška na nižem nivou do $165,825 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Hitachi Solutions. Poslednja izmena: 11/21/2025

Arhitekta Rešenja
Median $155K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $146K
Poslovni Analitičar
$44K

Korisnička Podrška
$21.3K
Naučnik Podataka
$154K
Konsultant za Upravljanje
$113K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$166K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Hitachi Solutions je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $165,825. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Hitachi Solutions je $145,600.

