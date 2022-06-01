Direktorijum kompanija
HireVue Plate

Plate HireVue kreću se od $57,710 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продаја na nižem nivou do $175,120 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u HireVue. Poslednja izmena: 9/5/2025

$160K

Дата Сајентист
$160K
Маркетинг Операције
$90.5K
Продаја
$57.7K

Софтверски Инжењер
$175K
ЧПП

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá HireVue er Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $175,120. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá HireVue er $125,373.

