Hired Plate

Plate Hired kreću se od $115,575 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $447,750 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Hired. Poslednja izmena: 9/5/2025

$160K

Маркетинг
Median $139K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $170K
Дата Аналитичар
$116K

Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$201K
Дата Сајентист
$172K
Продукт Менаџер
$448K
Продаја
$149K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$201K
ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at Hired is Продукт Менаџер at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $447,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hired is $171,240.

