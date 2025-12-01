Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Highspot kreće se od $221K po year za Software Engineer II do $230K po year za Senior Software Engineer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $240K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Highspot. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$221K
$187K
$33.3K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$230K
$221K
$9.5K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Highspot, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Highspot, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/highspot/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.