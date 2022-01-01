Direktorijum kompanija
Henkel
Henkel Plate

Plate Henkel kreću se od $14,250 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продаја na nižem nivou do $129,350 za Машински Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Henkel. Poslednja izmena: 9/14/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $107K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$62.7K
Хемијски Инжењер
$93K

Дата Аналитичар
$119K
Дата Сајентист
$48.4K
Финансијски Аналитичар
$70.5K
Инвестмент Банкер
$77.4K
Инжењер за Материјале
$74.6K
Машински Инжењер
$129K
Продукт Дизајнер
$94.1K
Продукт Менаџер
$70.2K
Пројект Менаџер
$102K
Продаја
$14.2K
Венчур Капиталиста
$68.5K
ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at Henkel is Машински Инжењер at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Henkel is $76,005.

Drugi resursi