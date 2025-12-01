Direktorijum kompanija
Harvard University
  • Plate
  • Graduate Student

  • Sve Graduate Student plate

Harvard University Graduate Student Plate

Medijana Graduate Student kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Harvard University iznosi $45K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Harvard University. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Harvard University
Graduate Student
Boston
Ukupno godišnje
$45K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$45K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
7 Godine
Godine iskustva
7 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Harvard University?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Doprinesi

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Graduate Student poziciju u Harvard University in United States iznosi $50,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Harvard University za Graduate Student poziciju in United States je $45,000.

Drugi resursi

