Direktorijum kompanija
GXO
GXO Plate

Plate GXO kreću se od $10,322 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Analitičar Podataka na nižem nivou do $419,588 za Poslovne Operacije na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u GXO. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025

Poslovne Operacije
$420K
Poslovni Analitičar
$60.7K
Poslovni Razvoj
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
Analitičar Podataka
$10.3K
Naučnik Podataka
$68.6K
Finansijski Analitičar
$126K
IT Tehnolog
$44.6K
Konsultant za Upravljanje
$90.5K
Mašinski Inženjer
$94.5K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$119K
Menadžer Programa
$126K
Softverski Inženjer
$99.5K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$139K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$119K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u GXO je Poslovne Operacije at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $419,588. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u GXO je $97,180.

