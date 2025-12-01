Direktorijum kompanija
Gusto
Gusto Softverski Inženjer Plate

Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Gusto kreće se od $179K po year za L1 do $652K po year za L6. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $303K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Gusto. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
(Početni nivo)
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
Prikaži 3 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

20%

GOD 1

20%

GOD 2

20%

GOD 3

20%

GOD 4

20%

GOD 5

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Gusto, Options su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 20% stiče se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (1.67% mesečno)

  • 20% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (1.67% mesečno)

  • 20% stiče se u 4th-GOD (1.67% mesečno)

  • 20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (1.67% mesečno)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Gusto, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Uključeni Nazivi

Pošaljite Novi Naziv

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Gusto in United States iznosi $652,250 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Gusto za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $301,408.

Drugi resursi

