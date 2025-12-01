Dizajner Proizvoda kompenzacija in United States u Gusto kreće se od $152K po year za L2 do $166K po year za L4. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $170K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Gusto. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$152K
$124K
$27.9K
$0
L3
$180K
$157K
$21.3K
$1.9K
L4
$166K
$139K
$27.5K
$0
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
20%
GOD 1
20%
GOD 2
20%
GOD 3
20%
GOD 4
20%
GOD 5
U kompaniji Gusto, Options su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
20% stiče se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)
20% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (1.67% mesečno)
20% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (1.67% mesečno)
20% stiče se u 4th-GOD (1.67% mesečno)
20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (1.67% mesečno)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Gusto, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
