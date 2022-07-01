GuideWell Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate GuideWell kreću se od $76,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $164,175 za Arhitekta Rešenja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u GuideWell. Poslednja izmena: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $76K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$121K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$84.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Arhitekta Rešenja
$164K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$116K
Najbolje plaćena pozicija u GuideWell je Arhitekta Rešenja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $164,175. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u GuideWell je $115,575.

