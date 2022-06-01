Direktorijum kompanija
Guidepoint
Guidepoint Plate

Plate Guidepoint kreću se od $65,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Korisnička Podrška na nižem nivou do $169,533 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Guidepoint. Poslednja izmena: 11/23/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $125K
Korisnička Podrška
Median $65K
Marketing
$78.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Proizvoda
$74.8K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$170K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Guidepoint je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $169,533. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Guidepoint je $78,075.

