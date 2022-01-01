Guesty Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Guesty kreću se od $42,506 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Korisnička Podrška na nižem nivou do $220,095 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou.

Softverski Inženjer
Median $120K
Korisnička Podrška
$42.5K
Uspeh Korisnika
$98.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Menadžer Proizvoda
$220K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Guesty je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $220,095. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Guesty je $109,125.

