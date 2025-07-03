GSPANN Technologies Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate GSPANN Technologies kreću se od $139,300 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $161,700 za Menadžer Programa na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u GSPANN Technologies. Poslednja izmena: 11/23/2025

Menadžer Programa
$162K
Softverski Inženjer
$139K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u GSPANN Technologies je Menadžer Programa at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $161,700. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u GSPANN Technologies je $150,500.

