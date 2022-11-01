Direktorijum kompanija
GSoft Plate

Plate GSoft kreću se od $66,689 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $107,236 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u GSoft. Poslednja izmena: 11/23/2025

Mašinski Inženjer
$99.5K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$107K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $66.7K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u GSoft je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $107,236. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u GSoft je $99,500.

