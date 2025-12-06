Direktorijum kompanija
Prosečna Softverski Inženjer ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Greenworks Tools kreće se od $85.2K do $119K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Greenworks Tools. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$92.2K - $107K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$85.2K$92.2K$107K$119K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Greenworks Tools?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Greenworks Tools in United States iznosi $119,298 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Greenworks Tools za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $85,213.

