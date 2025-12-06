Direktorijum kompanija
Greentech Industries
Greentech Industries Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti Plate

Prosečna Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti ukupna kompenzacija u Greentech Industries kreće se od BDT 4.07M do BDT 5.57M po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Greentech Industries. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$36.1K - $42.8K
Bangladesh
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$33.3K$36.1K$42.8K$45.6K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Greentech Industries?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti poziciju u Greentech Industries iznosi BDT 5,573,707 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Greentech Industries za Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti poziciju je BDT 4,071,229.

Drugi resursi

