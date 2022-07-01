Direktorijum kompanija
Gorgias
Gorgias Plate

Plate Gorgias kreću se od $92,063 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Uspeh Korisnika in France na nižem nivou do $199,000 za Marketing in United States na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Gorgias. Poslednja izmena: 11/23/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $115K
Šef Osoblja
$197K
Uspeh Korisnika
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Marketing
$199K
Menadžer Partnera
$132K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$135K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$113K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$128K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Gorgias je Marketing at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $199,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Gorgias je $130,072.

