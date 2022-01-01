Direktorijum kompanija
Globant
Globant Plate

Plate Globant kreću se od $11,235 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Маркетинг in Argentina na nižem nivou do $298,500 za Бизнис Девелопмент in Colombia na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Globant. Poslednja izmena: 9/12/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Semi Senior $20.8K
Semi Senior Advanced $32.2K
Senior 1 $36.8K
Senior 2 $49.5K

Backend softverski inženjer

Inženjer podataka

DevOps inženjer

Web developer

Пројект Менаџер
Median $19.5K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
Median $40.3K

Солушн Архитекта
Median $126K
Технички Програм Менаџер
Median $190K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $196K
Рачуновођа
$15.9K
Административни Асистент
$143K
Бизнис Операција Менаџер
$33.6K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$46.4K
Бизнис Девелопмент
$299K
Кастомер Сервис
$50.3K
Људски Ресурси
$15.2K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$13.3K
Менаџмент Консултант
$71.9K
Маркетинг
$11.2K
Маркетинг Операције
$52.3K
Продукт Дизајнер
$46.8K
Продукт Менаџер
$39.4K
Програм Менаџер
Median $219K
Продаја
$80.4K
Сејлс Инжењер
$121K
ЧПП

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Globant là Бизнис Девелопмент at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $298,500. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Globant là $46,752.

Drugi resursi